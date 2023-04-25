Calendar0426 2023

Today

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä 3RD ANNUAL Sporting Clay Tournament will be held Saturday at Bay Gall Sporting Clays, Rocky Ford Road, Garfield, Ga. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Registration fee is $125/shooter, $500/team. Proceeds will benefit Young Life Bulloch County. To register visit https://ga173.younglife.team/boroclays23 or email statesboroyounglife@gmail.com or visit www.statesboro.younglife.org for more information.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Whole Board Governance Training May 2, 3–6 p.m., in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held May 3 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.