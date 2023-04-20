Calendar0421 2023

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. with Joey Mimbs as guest speaker. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or visit strl.info/genealogy-fair/.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Seed Swap will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä CHESS CLUB will meet April 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PROGRAM, “SPRING Into Succulents Part 2,” will be held April 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO FIRE District Committee will meet April 25 at 2:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held April 26 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet April 27 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä 3RD ANNUAL Sporting Clay Tournament will be held April 29 at Bay Gall Sporting Clays, Rocky Ford Road, Garfield, Ga. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Registration fee is $125/shooter, $500/team. Proceeds will benefit Young Life Bulloch County. To register visit https://ga173.younglife.team/boroclays23 or email statesboroyounglife@gmail.com or visit www.statesboro.younglife.org for more information.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Whole Board Governance Training May 2, 3–6 p.m., in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held May 3 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.