Calendar0324 2020

Kathy Sikes Hendrix, 63, of Portal, and formerly of Metter, died Sunday evening at her residence.Kathy was born in Lyons, grew and up in Metter and lived in Portal for the past several years.She was a daughter of Bunky Dire Sikes and Geneva Brown Sikes. She attended Metter High School, was a retired cosmetologist and was of the Baptist faith.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Hendrix.Surviving are her son, Charles Edward Rushing of Portal; her mother, Geneva Brown Sikes of Metter; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Randy Lanier of Metter; two brothers, Bernie Sikes and Robert Sikes, both of Metter; and two nieces, Katie Lanier VanZwoll and Heather Sikes.,A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11 o’clock in the morning in Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown.Friends may sign the online register at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 24, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



