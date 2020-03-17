Calendar0318 2020

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 3–8.

ä LITTLE ONES’ Playtime will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–5.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Family History,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m.



Friday

ä WINTER READING Challenge Party will be held Friday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East. Bring canned goods and dry-packaged items for the Food Bank Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Schools Employee Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro High School, Lester Road. For more information visit www.bullochschools.org/jobs.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä SPHERO RACES will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m.

ä VERY HUNGRY Caterpillar Anniversary Celebration will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at Books-A-Million, Statesboro. Activities include a story time.

ä DRAW IT!: Movement & Action Day will be held Saturday, 3–4:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME: Meme Monday will be held March 23, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–5

ä HOBBIT ADVENTURE will be held March 23, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades 12–18. There will be games and activities.

ä RESTORING the Breach M.E. First Tutoring will be offered March 24, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Share & Compare,” will be held March 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.