Calendar0314 2023

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Wednesday

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at noon in the conference room of the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Volunteer for Find a Grave,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro’s Annual Council Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Jekyll Island Ocean Club, Jekyll Island, Ga. The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson School of Government.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet March 20 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road. Jade Cortese, a Georgia Southern University senior, will be guest speaker. Topic: The Year of the Peer. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet March 21, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Restaurant, Northside Drive East. The program, “It All Started at a Bar, Savannah,” will be presented by Dr. John Derden.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973’s 50th Class Reunion will be held April 17. The deadline to RSVP is April 10. For more information email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.