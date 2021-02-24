Calendar0225 2021

Friday

ä BINGO will be played Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Social-distancing will be practiced.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet March 1 at 11 a.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä URBAN REDEVELOPMENT Agency will meet March 2 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.