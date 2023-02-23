Calendar0224 2023

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program, “African American Methodology,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.



Saturday

ä HARRY POTTER Trivia will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Community will be held Feb. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO-BULLOCH County Seed Library will open March 1 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will begin March 1 and continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “The History of the Georgia Plates,” will be presented by Diane Mathis of Sandersville, Ga. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays March 7–April 25, 4[RW1] –5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.