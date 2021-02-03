Calendar0204 2021

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR’s Annual Georgia Day Dessert Party Meeting will be held Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Program, “Francis Marion, Swamp Fox,” presented by Lovett Bennett, will begin at 2:30 p.m.



Friday

ä FAMILY CRAFT Take-out Kits: DIY Birdfeeders will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available.

Upcoming Events

ä FOLLOW ALONG Video and make your own gnome with items you have at home Feb. 8 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.