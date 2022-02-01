Calendar0201 2022

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “African American History & Genealogy,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Community Interaction and the K9 Unit,” will be presented by Ryan Norton of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.