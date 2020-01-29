Calendar0130 2020

Today

ä SOUTH MAIN Tax Allocation District Committee Meeting will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street. Hosted by the City of Statesboro.

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DEMONSTRATIONS of the new voting equipment is being offered to civic and religious groups through Feb. 27. For more information or to schedule a time call (912) 764-6502.

Friday

ä DIY PROJECT: Washi Tape Bracelets will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Sign-up is required.



Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CHINESE NEW Year Celebration will be held Saturday, 10:30–11:30 a.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. There will be food, activities and crafts for all ages.

ä DRAW IT!: Manga Characters will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 12–18.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike will be held Saturday, 10–11 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Springs. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park Campground, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $4 and $5 for parking.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Saturday, 3:30–4 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. Registration forms available at any service desk.

ä THE PORTAL Heritage Society will meet Feb. 3 at the Heritage House. Potluck dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet Feb. 4, noon–1 p.m., at Uncle Shug’s on Main, South Main Street. For more information call Ginger Larrabee at (912) 237-2512.

ä TUTORING will be offered Feb. 4, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä CREATIVE WRITING Classes will be held on Tuesdays Feb. 4–March 10, 2:30–4:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä AARP FREE Tax Aide Program will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4–April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. First come, first served. Sponsored by AARP Foundation and IRS. For more information visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

ä BABYTIME will be held Feb. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Feb. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä THE ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Chapter will celebrate Georgia Day Feb. 6 at Forest Heights Country Club. The social begins at 1 p.m. followed by the meeting at 1:30 p.m. Melodye Brown, state regent, will be guest. Cost is $25. For more information or to make a reservation (required) call Linda Powell-Jones at (912) 687-2384.

ä TUTORING will be offered Feb. 6, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä MAKEY MAKEY & Scratch Programming will be held Feb. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä MEDITATION will be held Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.