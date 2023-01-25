Calendar0125 2023

Today

ä EAGLE TIME will be held Wednesday, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä STATESBORO BUSINESS Commission will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Friday

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY Arts & Crafts Session will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä WORKSHOP, “RESTORING the Breach: Re-Pack Your Backpack,” will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME will be held Jan. 30, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Community will be held Jan. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will begin Feb. 1 and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “Hindman Settlement School: Our DAR School in Kentucky,” will be presented by Will Anderson, representative of Hindman.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held Feb. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Feb. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Feb. 6 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Analyzing AncestryDNA Results,” will be held Feb. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BLIND DATE With a Book will be held Feb. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.