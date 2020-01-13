Calendar0114 2020

Today

ä LUNCHEON will be held Tuesday at the home of Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Savannah Avenue, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The City of Statesboro’s Mayor and Council will be guests. Hosted by the Bulloch County Historical Society.

ä DIY PROJECT: Crystal Growing will be offered Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Registration is required.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Art Association will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Membership is $30/year if paid by the end of February. For more information visit the SRAA’s Facebook page.

Wednesday

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä ORGANIZATION of Genealogy Records – Paper & Online will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

Thursday

ä MEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for men who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Thursday at noon in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at noon in the conference room of the airport.

ä MEDITATION for Stress Relief will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.



Friday

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

Saturday

ä WINTER NATURE Hike With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Park office. Cost is $3.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet in the Campground. Cost is $4.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Saturday, 3–3:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä INFORMATIONAL MEETING for non-profit agencies interested in applying for United Way funding for Bulloch County programs for 2020-2021 fiscal year will be held Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 489-8475 or email cmelton@unitedwaysega.org. Hosted by United Way of Southeast Georgia.

ä ANCESTRY.COM for Beginners will be held Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m.

ä GENERAL GRIEF Support & Education Group, for anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, will meet Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TUTORING will be offered Jan. 21, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä THE SAR will meet Jan. 21 at 6 p.m., at Fordham’s Farmhouse. Program: Daniel McDonald Johnson will present, “Band of Brothers,” comparing Daniel Morgan’s exhortation to his revolutionary troops to the Band of Brothers speech in Shakespeare’s Henry V.