Calendar0111 2024

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy Basics – For Beginners & Advanced,” will be held Thursday in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä 2024 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MY HERO Academia Scavenger Hunt will be held throughout January at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä POSITIVE PARENTING Workshop will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., will resume Jan. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE MILL Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Jan. 16, 6–7 p.m., at Ole Times Country Buffett, Northside Drive East. Program: Ed DeVos, author of “Revenge at Kings Mountain,” will present the facts of this fierce firefight beginning at 6:30 p.m.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Jan. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading Storytime & Tour will be held Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM TOY Lab will be held Jan. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Jan. 24, 5–6:30 p.m., at Holiday Pizza. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.