Calendar0110 2020

Today

ä REGISTRATION DEADLINE for the Run Strong JIA 5K and Fun Run is Friday. The event will take place Jan. 25 at 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, Statesboro. Registration fee is $20, $10 for ages 20 and under and $5 for EGSC students. Hosted by Miss East Georgia State College Kathryn Cox and EGSC Student Life. Proceeds will benefit juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Registration forms available at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2020JIA5KandFunRun. For more information email kcox@ega.edu.

Saturday

ä 1ST ANNUAL Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Contest will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., at Willow Hill School, Willow Hill Road, Portal. Theme: “Liberty and Justice For All ­– What Does It Mean To Me?” Prizes will be awarded. For more information call Dr. Gayle Jackson at (912) 800-1467.

ä KNITTING & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 12 and up.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä RESTORING the Breach Re-Pack Your Backpack will be held Saturday, 1–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä COOL WEATHER Crafting will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost of activity is $5 and $5 for parking.



Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. in Suite 201 of the Bulloch County Annex Building, 113 North Main Street.

ä READING TO Rover Event will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages.

ä DROP-IN Techie Help will be offered Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Topic: NAMI Family Support Group. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä DIY PROJECT: Crystal Growing will be offered Jan. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Registration is required.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Art Association will meet Jan 14 at 7 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Membership is $30/year if paid by the end of February. For more information visit the SRAA’s Facebook page.

ä BABYTIME will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä ORGANIZATION of Genealogy Records – Paper & Online will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

ä MEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for men who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Jan. 16 at noon in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Jan. 16 at noon in the conference room of the airport.

ä MEDITATION for Stress Relief will be held Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.