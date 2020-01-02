Calendar0104 2020

Today

ä KNITTING & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Park office. Cost is $3.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet in the Campground. Cost is $4.

ä ADULT BINGO will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä WHO’S THE Werewolf?, an interactive game of deduction, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Saturday, 3–3:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. Registration forms available at any service desk.

ä THE PORTAL Heritage Society will meet Jan. 6 at the Heritage House. Potluck dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MEET & Greet Reception for incoming councilmembers will be held Jan. 7 at Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street, immediately following the 9 a.m. council meeting.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Bulloch County Annex, North Main Street.

ä MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS Support Group will meet Jan. 7, 6–7 p.m., in the private dining room of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. For more information call Art Franklin at (912) 531-7198.

ä BABYTIME will be held Jan. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Jan. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12– young adult.

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä INTRODUCTION TO Genealogy Part 1: Basis will be held Jan. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Jan. 9 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Barry Turner, Statesboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board member, will present, “What’s New in Statesboro.” For more information call Linda Powell-Jones at (912) 687-2384.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Jan. 9, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education’s 2020 Organizational Meeting will be held Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room of the William James Educational Complex.

ä REGISTRATION DEADLINE for the Run Strong JIA 5K and Fun Run is Jan. 10 The event will take place Jan. 25 at 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, Statesboro. Registration fee is $20, $10 for ages 20 and under and $5 for EGSC students. Hosted by Miss East Georgia State College Kathryn Cox and EGSC Student Life. Proceeds will benefit juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Registration forms available at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2020JIA5KandFunRun. For more information email kcox@ega.edu.

ä KNITTING & Crochet Club will meet Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Jan. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 12 and up.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Jan. 11, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä RESTORING the Breach Re-Pack Your Backpack will be held Jan. 11, 1–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä COOL WEATHER Crafting will be held Jan. 11, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost of activity is $5 and $5 for parking.