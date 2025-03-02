Bulloch County Black History Month 2025

“Trailblazer” is the ideal adjective to describe the unconventional paths Larry Allen took as he defied expectations and climbed the ladder of success. His life is a testament to faith and unwavering perseverance.

Born to Robert and Elizabeth Allen, Larry Allen and his sister, Yvonne, grew up in a small house (owned by the railroad) that sat along railroad tracks in Summertown, Georgia. Allen’s mother was an elementary school teacher; Allen’s dad worked for the railroad as did occupants of the other houses.

“The purpose of the strategically located homes was to ensure that the workers would be present and punctual. My dad eventually bought the house and had indoor plumbing installed … thank God,” he interjected, “My sister and I were 12 and 13 years old by then.”

Allen’s grandmother, Mrs. Louise Roberson, kept Allen and sister Yvonne until he was 6 years old. They were reared to respect everyone regardless of their status in life and to require the same of them.

“One of the most valuable lessons she taught us was to ‘Always Stand Your Ground,’” Allen said. “Despite the passing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act (I call it the John Lewis era) there were many people of diverse backgrounds who did not want the Black man to receive equal justice under the law,” he explained.

During the summer of 1965, the Allen siblings were on an errand to a local pharmacy in downtown Swainsboro, Georgia when he and his sister decided to sit at the previously segregated counter for a cold drink.

When told they could not sit there, they asked why not. When the waitress asked them to leave, they refused. When the manager asked them to leave, they refused. When offered the opportunity to buy a drink from the machine, they refused. After ten minutes of begging the two (who were taught to “always stand your ground”) the manager, saying he didn’t want any trouble, conceded defeat. They would sit on the barstools at the “White Only” counter, order, and casually drink their grape sodas.

Allen reminisced, “Thanks to Grandma Louise’s words of wisdom and our fearless tenacity, a little town somewhere in South Georgia received a sample of integration that was about to blossom.”

Allen had experienced the effect of Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and discrimination in the United States. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., U.S. Representative John Lewis, Reverend Patrick Jones, and Mr. Willie Albert Smith, Sr. were great influences.

After graduating from Emanuel County Elementary and High School in 1967, Allen enrolled in Savannah State College/University.

However, his education was interrupted by a tour of duty in Vietnam as a finance specialist for the U.S. Army.

The tragic assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1968 sparked nationwide protests, riots, and mourning, and affected Allen deeply.

“I became somewhat radicalized when it came to race relations in the U.S. after King’s murder.”

Allen, however, demonstrated his protests by non-violent means. He lived as a man who understood the urgency of the civil rights struggle. Ignoring limitations, he used strength, wisdom, and determination to carve his path and take a road less traveled.

Allen graduated from Georgia Southern College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management and began a career with the Grinnell Corporation, earning recognition as he advanced in the field of quality control, implementation and documentation.

Along the way, Allen earned several awards such as the Ford Q-1 in 1989, the ISO 9000 Award, and certificates of achievement from the American Foundry Society in Chicago.

Allen had worked his way up to management level in the Foundry industry – a sector of manufacturing that involves metal casting. Foundries produce parts for industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, machinery and infrastructure.

He knew his craft and earned exceptional reviews from Dr. John Pickett, professor of Management at Georgia Southern, who worked with Allen for two years on a quality control training program at Grinnell.

“... he (Allen) probably knows both the technical and behavioral sides of quality control better than anyone I know.”

However, a new career trajectory tugged at his heart – Allen did not falter when, after 20 years of service with Grinnell, he took a leap of faith and delved into unfamiliar territory – property and casualty insurance.

Within a year, Allen had opened the Larry Allen Allstate Insurance Agency office. He moved forward with this philosophy: “Believe in yourself, pursue your dreams with courage, learn from failures, embrace your uniqueness …”

As the first Black person to open a property and casualty insurance agency in Statesboro, Allen knew it would be a challenge to make it a success. For the next 17 years, he faced those challenges with enthusiasm.

In the late 1990s, Allstate began offering financial products I.e., variable life Insurance and mutual funds. This required Allen to attain more knowledge. He immediately launched a campaign to earn his Series 6 and 63 (variable license) as required by the SEC to sell these products. Allen went on to receive the Allstate Life Leader Award in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2003.

He continued to receive many awards and accolades over the next 11 years until he sold his interest in the agency in 2014.

Roosevelt Whitney, retired businessman, and OFAB church member applauds Allen’s business acumen.

“I was in management for over 30 years, but I frequently sought Deacon Allen’s advice about how to handle particular situations. He is a businessman and he is a scholar. Deacon Allen knows the Bible like the back of his hand. He is passionate about the word of God.”

When asked about the importance of Black History Month, Allen responded:

“We, as Black Americans, have been left out or wrongly depicted in much of American history. Therefore, it became necessary for us to chronicle our own history and February has been selected as the month to bring national attention to our people’s many magnificent accomplishments.”

He hopes future generations will learn the true and accurate account of our ancestor’s contributions to the building and maintaining of a nation.

“The past must be explored honestly and openly; it requires that the dark side of our history not be omitted or swept under the rug,” insists Allen. “I am sure Dr. King would be sorely disappointed about the lack of real progress within the movement. In fact, I'd venture to say we have regressed, especially under the current administration.”

Church and civic activities have always been very important to Allen. He is a member of Original First African Baptism Church (OFAB) where he is/has been a deacon, a member of the male chorus, and a Sunday School and Bible Study teacher.

Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth, pastor of Original First African Baptist Church, describes Allen as “an incredible inspiration in my life and ministry. As a deacon, mentor, and guiding influence, his wisdom, servant’s heart, and unwavering faith have impacted me as a pastor.

"His steadfast commitment to God’s work, integrity, and ability to uplift those around him reflect the essence of true leadership. I am grateful for his presence in my life and for the example he sets for all who serve the Lord.”

Dr. Charles Bonds, OFAB church member, and long-time friend emphatically states, “He is one of the most learned religious educators in Georgia. His depth of knowledge is impressive. I, personally, rank him with former President Jimmy Carter concerning religious and biblical scholarship."

On the civic side, he is a past member of several local boards: The African American Business Association, Statesboro High School Athletics Boosters, Eagle Court Condominium Association, Habitat for Humanity, and Statesboro Food Bank. The Allens were actively involved in Eagle Wing in the early days of the GSU football program.

Allen has demonstrated resilience and empowerment, as he enjoys retirement and manages his investments through the stock exchange. He and his wife, Evangelist Juanita Staten Allen, have been married for 55 years. They have two daughters, Veda Wright (Dennis) and Alicia Booker (Miquel), and one son, Al.

Their family is blessed with six grandchildren and one great-grand.