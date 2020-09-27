Bulloch records first full week under 100 new cases for first time since June

For the first time since June, Bulloch County recorded a full week with less than 100 new cases of COVID-19, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

For the week that ended Sunday, Sept. 21-27, there were 92 total confirmed cases. Not since June 15-21 had Bulloch had a seven-day total of fewer than 100 new cases, when there were 54 cases recorded in that June time frame.

Despite the positive weekly trend, Bulloch recorded three deaths this past week due to the coronavirus, including the county’s 28th fatality on Saturday. Wynn said the victim was a 69-year-old woman with comorbidities.

With 16 new cases Saturday and five on Sunday, Wynn said Bulloch has now recorded 2,880 COVID cases, which have resulted in 28 deaths and 132 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 27 patients Sunday, up from 18 patients on Friday. Six patients are on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 125 people with probable COVID-19 and 130 with confirmed cases, he said.

On Sunday, Georgia reported 826 new COVID cases, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 314,685. The state reported 32 deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 6,946.

As of Sunday afternoon, 204,618 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,101,774 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.