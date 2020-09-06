Bulloch records 106 COVID cases in first two days of Labor Day weekend

Over the first two days of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Bulloch County recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases – 37 Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

In his Sunday report to the public, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch now has 2,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The county has seen an increase of 791 cases since Aug. 28

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 22 patients Sunday. Five patients are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 124 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 104 people with probable COVID-19 and 110 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported over the weekend that there were 50 COVID-19 positive cases within its student and faculty body — public schools only — with 461 quarantined.

Georgia Southern University, which only reports weekly, listed 487 cases, including both university-confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro GS campus this week among its students and faculty. The next report is expected to be released Monday.

At East Georgia State College, officials reported 19 cases, both confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus and 36 cases overall on its three campuses as of Sunday.

Ogeechee Technical College is reporting cases weekly and had 12 confirmed cases as of Monday.

For the weekend so far, Georgia has reported 3,845 new COVID cases – 2,181 cases on Saturday and 1,664 on Sunday. Georgia's total number of confirmed cases is 283,199. The state reported 60 deaths Sunday, raising the death toll past 6,000 to 6,037.

As of Sunday afternoon, 188,597 Americans have died from coronavirus, and the U.S. has recorded 6,276,200 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the New York Times.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the Specimen Point of Collection site at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or by visiting www.sehdph.org/covid-19/.