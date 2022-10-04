Bulloch public schools won’t make up two lost days due to Ian

Students and employees of Bulloch County Schools will not have to make up the two days missed last week as a result of Hurricane Ian.





According to an email from Bulloch County Schools Public Relations Director Hayley Greene, Superintendent Charles Wilson made the announcement after speaking with his leadership team.

Faculty are confident that they can recapture any lost learning throughout the remainder of the semester, Greene said.

The school district closed schools on September 29-30 for all students and employees due to the latest National Weather Service reports, which, at the time, predicted the possibility of tropical storm-force winds in Bulloch, Greene said.

“This would have prevented safe road travel, especially for school buses.”

According to the release, Bulloch County Schools has four make-up days included in its 2022-2023 school calendar, two in each semester.

When the district believes lost classroom instruction time cannot be made up within regularly scheduled class days, the superintendent can make the decision to activate one or more weather days.

The days for this year are October 17-18 and April 3-4, Greene said. State Board of Education policy allows school systems to cancel up to four instructional days without scheduling make-up days.