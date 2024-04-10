Bulloch Hyundai-supplier plants set job fair

WorkSource Georgia, in conjunction with the Development Authority of Bulloch County, will hold a job fair next week specifically for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America suppliers that are currently building plants in Bulloch County.

The event is set for 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 in the Jack Hill Building at Ogeechee Technical College.

The Bulloch Hyundai supplier plants who will have representatives at the job fair are:

• Ecoplastic America Corporation, a supplier of injection-molded plastic automotive body parts to Hyundai Motor Group, is building a $205-million plant off Highway 301 South that will create 456 jobs, phased in over eight years.

• Ajin USA, supplier of metal auto body parts to Hyundai, is investing $317 million and will eventually employ 630 people at its Joon Georgia plant on 83 acres in the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park off Interstate 16.

• Hanon Systems, a manufacturer of vehicle air conditioning systems, will build a plant in Statesboro’s Gateway Regional Industrial Park off Highway 301 South. Their $40 million investment is projected to create 160 jobs.

At the April 17 event, Ecoplastic, Ajin and Hanon will recruit in approximately 30 job areas that have multiple openings in each area.

Positions include management and supervisory level openings. Other areas: assembly, parts development, construction project mgmt, development mgmt, general affairs/training, injection molding, maintenance, MP & L production planning, Operation/KD, paint process, press production, production assembly, QMS mgmt, quality control, safety mgmt, sales/PM and tool technician.

“Candidates of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend this free event,” the release stated. “Those interested should come dressed for success and with résumés in hand. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore your career options, meet industry professionals and take the next step toward a brighter future.”





Registration

Job seekers interested in attending the event should visit www.worksourcegaportal.com to create an account and résumé; then visit http://tinyurl.com/HyundaiBullochApr17 to register for the event.

Having a WorkSource Georgia portal account and résumé will expedite the admission process.



