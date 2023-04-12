Bulloch group is heading to South Korea

A contingent of four representatives from Bulloch County will be part of a group from the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority traveling to South Korea Saturday to meet with officials from Hyundai and two other companies building plants in Bulloch.

Benjy Thompson, CEO of the Bulloch County Develop-ment Authority, Billy Allen, chairman of the Development Authority, Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch and Bulloch County Commis-sioner Ray Mosley will spend five days in South Korea along with members of the I-16 Joint Development Authority from Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties.

Bulloch and the three aforementioned counties formed the I-16 JDA in 2014 that eventually helped land Hyundai Motor Group’s EV and battery “meta plant,” now being built at the 2,284-acre “mega site” in Bryan County about five miles from Bulloch’s southeastern boundary. The Hyundai plant itself is projected to employ 8,100 people to make Hyundai, Kia and Genesis branded vehicles.

“We are looking forward to visiting our new friends with Hyundai Motor Group and the suppliers who have chosen Bulloch County for their new locations,” Allen said. “I appreciate the opportunity to represent our community on this visit.”

Along with Hyundai, Thompson, Allen, Couch and Mosely will meet with officials from two other South Korean companies – Joon Georgia and Ecoplastic – who are building plants directly tied to supplying the Hyundai meta plant.

“This will be our first opportunity to meet with the leadership of Joon Georgia (AJIN) and Ecoplastic in Korea,” Thompson said. “This visit will be a great opportunity to thank these companies and discuss their future operations in Bulloch County.”

Joon Georgia, a unit of established metal auto body parts manufacturer Ajin USA, is a longtime supplier to Hyundai Motor Group. Ajin has committed to invest $317 million and eventually employ 630 people at a plant to be built on an 83-acre site inside Bruce Yawn Commerce Park off U.S. Highway 301 and I-16.

Ecoplastic America Corporation is building a $205 million plant, promised to create 456 jobs, with both the investment and the job creation phased in over eight years, on a DABC-owned site south of Statesboro. The Ecoplastic plant built on a 78-acre site along Highway 301, but not in either of the county’s named industrial parks. It will make injection-molded plastic exterior and interior parts for Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicles.

The group will fly to South Korea Saturday and, after the 15-hour flight plus the 13-hour added time difference, will actually arrive in South Korea Monday morning. They will return the following Saturday.

Thompson said the trip will be paid for by a combination of funding sources.

“Airfare is covered by the I-16 JDA with bond fees paid by Hyundai,” Thompson said. “Some of the costs in South Korea will be covered by Hyundai and our supplier partners. Hotel and other costs will be covered by the Bulloch Development Authority.”



