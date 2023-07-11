Bulloch girl severely injured in ATV accident

A 14-year-old Bulloch County resident is in Memorial Hospital in Savannah after an ATV accident Friday evening in southern Bulloch.



Cpl. Robbie Scott, assistant commander for Georgia State Patrol Post 45, said the young girl currently is in a medically-induced coma due to the head trauma suffered in the accident.

Scott said the 14-year-old was riding alone about 6:30 p.m. Friday on the ATV in a peanut field at New Castle Road and Ephesus Church Road, between Sinkhole Road and Nevils-Daisy Road.

“The land had been driven over a good bit due to the heavy recent rains and exposed a tree limb about eight inches around in circumference,” Scott said. “The right front tire struck the limb, which caused the ATV to rotate clockwise. When it rotated, it caused the girl to be thrown off. We believe she landed face down in the dirt. The ATV then proceeded to roll over her, which added to the trauma of the injuries.

“There was nothing speed related. No other vehicles involved. It was just an accident that happened in the back of a field.”

Scott said the 911-caller put the girl in their vehicle and met an ambulance. She was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro and stabilized, Scott said. She was then taken to Savannah.