Bulloch deputies capture wanted Vidalia man

A Vidalia man wanted for aggravated assault and several other offenses was captured Tuesday at a Statesboro motel.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators with the Statesboro Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Christopher Powell was staying at a local motel. Powell had outstanding arrest warrants in Vidalia for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm in commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After deputies conducted interviews with hotel clerks and other tenants at multiple properties, deputies were able to confirm that Powell, 36, was at the Days Inn on Fair Road in Statesboro. Due to the nature of the case in Vidalia, law enforcement believed that Powell may be armed and dangerous, members of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team conducted the entry into Powell’s room.

Powell, 36, was taken into custody at the location without any further incident, according to the release. He was transported to the Bulloch County jail where he will remain as law enforcement officials from the City of Vidalia coordinate his pickup.

Another subject located in the Days Inn room Cori Lynn Taylor, 24, of Vidalia was arrested in relation to the incident Powell is wanted for in Vidalia, as well. Taylor’s charges are pending by Vidalia Police Department, according to the release. Cori Taylor

Also, Christopher Darrell McCoy, 35, of Vidalia was arrested at the Days Inn and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Christopher McCoy

All three of the arrested persons were transported to the Bulloch County jail and will be held for further court action or pickup by Vidalia law enforcement officials.

“I would like to commend the efforts of the deputies, investigators, and members of the ERT team for their professionalism and the working conversations with detectives from Vidalia Police Department to apprehend this violent felon without any further incident,” Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said. “I also want to thank officers of the Statesboro Police Department for their coordinated efforts to assist with the apprehension of these suspects.”

Anyone in who may have any information that may be helpful to the Vidalia Police Department regarding these offenders, is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department at (912) 537-4123.