Bulloch COVID cases top 500

Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center is caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients Monday after a 104-case jump over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The total number of Bulloch County residents testing positive for COVID-19 passed the 500 mark in a continuing escalation of cases that began June 1, when Bulloch County had only 62 cases.

Thursday’s 411 cases soared to 465 Friday, then to 483 on Saturday, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn,

On Sunday, there were 508 cases, and Monday topped out at 515 Bulloch residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The largest jump was from Thursday to Friday, with 54 new cases in one day.

The hospital listed 20 COVID-19 patients under its care Monday — an increase of seven patients in a 24-hour span, Wynn said. That is the most COVID cases being treated at the hospital at any one time so far. Four patients are on ventilators.

The good news, Wynn said, is that Monday showed the “first single-digit-only increase since June 18.”

The number of deaths in the county related to the coronavirus remains at four.

In Georgia, the state is closing in on 100,000 confirmed COVID cases, with 97,064 as of 3 p.m. Monday. There have been 11,919 hospitalizations and 2,878 deaths.

According to the CDC, there have been 2,886,267 confirmed cases of COVID in the U.S. and 129,811 deaths as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Bulloch County EMS transported two probable COVID-19 positive patients between Sunday and Monday afternoon. Since the pandemic began, there have been 36 probable and 28 confirmed cases transports by EMS, Wynn said.

The importance of precautions seems to escape many people, he said. In spite of repeated warnings, a large number of people do not wear masks or observe social distancing.

With the largest increase in local coronavirus cases so far, Wynn urges people to understand that COVID-19 is spread by moisture droplets from such things as sneezes or coughs, and face coverings can stop the spread of the virus. Frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer, along with staying at least 6 feet away from others, is also important, he said.

“If you are sick, stay home.”

