Bulloch COVID cases now at 53

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County rose to 53 Tuesday as more testing was conducted. The number of patients requiring hospitalization remains at nine; two cases have resulted in death, according to Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Agency. East Georgia Regional Medical Center had only one patient with the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon

Bulloch County EMS “transported one possible or confirmed COVID-19 over the weekend,” he said Tuesday. “That makes 21 probable and 6 confirmed patients the EMS has transported. They also had a confirmed contact but did not transport.”

Free testing for anyone who wants it continues, but the local SPOC (Specimen Point of Collection) site “will be relocating from the Kiwanis Fairgrounds to the local health department located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro,” he said.

“This will aid the local health department in balancing the ongoing specimen collection process for COVID-19, and the provision of daily public health services.”

The site will be closed Thursday, May 28, to facilitate the move. More details will be available soon regarding the move, he said.

For free COVID-19 testing. contact the Southeast Health District for an appointment at 855-473-4374.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the statewide number of COVID-19 tests performed is 514,945. Confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday were - 43,983, with 7,547 hospitalized, 1,740 in ICU. There have been 1,895 deaths.