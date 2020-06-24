Bulloch COVID-19 cases pass 200

The COVID-19 cases for Bulloch County flew past the 200 mark Wednesday, rising by 36 in one day to reach 219 cases.

Increased testing may be one factor in the drastic increase over the past month, but Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said people are not following suggested precautions like they did at first, when the coronavirus pandemic first began and stronger restrictions were in place.

While the number of cases is rising, the COVID-19 fatalities of Bulloch residents remain at three, he said. The total number of hospitalizations remain at 19, and as of Wednesday, East Georgia Regional Medical Center was treating eight patients with the virus, he said. Not all of those patents may be from Bulloch County.

The jump from Tuesday to Wednesday by 36 cases “represents the largest increase to date” in Bulloch County, Wynn said.

Bulloch County EMS transported one possible COVID-19 patient Tuesday, bringing the total to 26 probable and 11 confirmed transports by EMS since the pandemic began.

Testing is free and appointments at the Specimen Point of Collection Center at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro can be made by calling

855-473-4374. Wynn reminds people to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing hands or using sanitizer.

“We should realize the cases are there whether we test or not,” he said. “Follow the guidance ,,, and let’s stop the spread in Bulloch. We must take this seriously.”