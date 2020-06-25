Bulloch COVID-19 cases now at 232

Thirteen new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing Bulloch County’s confirmed cases to 232.

There have been 19 cases requiring hospitalization of Bulloch County residents, and three cases ended in death, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center was caring for eight COVID-19 patients Thursday, but it is unknown whether they were residents of Bulloch or another county, he said. EMS transported two possible COVID-19 patients Wednesday, totaling 28 probable and 11 confirmed transports by EMS to date.

Testing for the virus is free, but walk-ins are not accepted.

The SPOC/Specimen Point of Collection site is located at the local health department located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro. For an appointment, please call 855-473-4374.

“People are showing up at EGRMC requesting rapid COVID testing,” Wynn said. That is not where people should go seeking testing

The hospital issued a statement via Wynn: “Because of limited testing capabilities, East Georgia Regional Medical Center is currently only able to test inpatients and those undergoing urgent surgical procedures. “