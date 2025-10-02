Bulloch County Health Department to offer two flu clinics

As temperatures begin to drop, the likelihood of catching the flu rises. Flu season runs from October through May, with the most cases typically seen between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Flu vaccines are now available at area pharmacies and physicians’ offices and the Bulloch County Health Department will host two drive-thru vaccination clinics in October. The CDC recommends that “everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.”

The first clinic is set for 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 15 and the second clinic will be held 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Both clinics will be offered at the Bulloch County Health Department, 1 West Altman St., in Statesboro.

“Getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to keep yourself, your family and your community healthy,” said Synita Mathis, immunization coordinator for the Southeast Health District. “Our drive-thru clinics make it easier than ever to roll up your sleeve without even leaving your car.”

Also, flu shots are now available as a walk-in service at the Bulloch Health Department during normal hours of operation. People are asked to bring a form of identification and, if you have coverage, an insurance card.

The CDC calls a yearly vaccine “the first line of defense against the flu” and is especially important for certain high-risk groups, including young children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older and individuals with chronic health conditions (asthma, diabetes or heart disease).

For more information about flu vaccines, call (855) 473-4374.