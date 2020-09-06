Bulloch County restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 10

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 97

Observed sauces in walk-in cooler missing proper common name. Label sauces. Inspector: Laura Moore.





Aug. 11

➤ Chick-fil-A Of Statesboro, 703 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 98

Observed pans stacked wet. Observed mops stored in water. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ High Hope Service Center, 231 Simons Road ▲ Score: 96

Food sauces missing common food name. Observed debris in milk cooler. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 13

➤ Dunkin Donuts, 147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 92

Observed personal items not in approved designated areas. Observed ham and bacon in reach-in cooler without proper date-marking. Inspector: Kristen Smith.

➤ Starbuck’s Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed food debris on front food service counters. Observed light bulbs in back missing protective shielding. Observed flies in back area and front food service area. Inspector: Smith.





Aug. 14

➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 83

Observed personal drinks in front service area not in designated areas. Observed food in reach-in freezer that was not covered. Observed employee not wearing a hat or hair net. Observed food debris in reach-in cooler. Observed dirty floors. Observed personal items on food prep table. Observed flies throughout the store. Inspector: Smith.





Aug. 17

➤ Domino's, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 92

Observed pizza sauce without covering. Observed dirty dishes with food debris stored with clean dishes. Observed cup in cheese in walk-in without handle for scooping. Observed dirty floors. Observed personal drink (water pitcher) in walk-in not separated from served food. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed cleaning supplies stored with single-use service articles. Separate all toxic substances form service articles and food. Observed wet-stacking of containers. Inspector: Thomas.





Aug. 20

➤ Bourbon Grill & More, 10 Statesboro Mall

▲ Score: 92

Certified food safety manager document expired. Observed several wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. Observed dishes being wet-stacked. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 98

Observed Styrofoam cup being used as food scoop. Observed food debris accumulated at the top of the microwave. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 21

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 96

No permit posted. Observed food debris in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers. Observed food debris over floor. Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 24

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed personal items not separated in dry storage. Observed personal items not labeled in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Sallie Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 82

Observed crust on can opener blade. Observed dirty drink nozzles. Observed cheese at 53 degrees F and observed sliced tomatoes at 50 degrees F. Cold-holding is set to 41 degrees F or below. Observed wet-stacking. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 25

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

No food to be tested for temperature; currently operating but no business due to COVID-19. Inspector: Randall.

➤ It's Thyme, 248 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Aug. 27

➤ Bruster's Real Ice Cream/Nathan's Hotdogs, 995 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 88

Serve-safe certification has expired. Observed hand sink missing soap and one hand sink with broken dispenser. All food items must be six inches off floor. Keep scoop handles out of food. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 97

Observed sauce mixer being stored in prep sink; corrected on-site. Inspector: Randall.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



