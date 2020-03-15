Bulloch County to close schools through March 27

Bulloch County public schools has decided to close schools in the face of the threat of the coronavirus, the school system announced Sunday evening.

The school system made the announcement in a release sent out to parents, guardians, students, faculty and staff.

"After much consideration, we will close Bulloch County Schools for two weeks, from March 16 through March 27, for all students and employees. Any essential staff who needs to report will be notified by their supervisor. Our employee in service day which was scheduled for tomorrow is also cancelled.



While we believe it is important to keep schools open for learning, we do not want to unnecessarily put our community at risk or create anxiety as our state and community face the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus. We will make further decisions as more information is available.

Please check our social media and website, www.bullochschools.org or our dedicated COVID-19 website www.bullochschools.org/COVID19 for updated information about school closings and resources. We encourage everyone to take this time to limit your interactions with others, to take care of your loved ones, and to do our part to prevent the potential spread of COVID 19."





