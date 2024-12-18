By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch commissioners approve well mitigation program at pivotal time
Commissioner Davis votes ‘no’; BAC leader Sack calls approval a mistake; but outgoing Chairman Thompson says time will tell
Metaplant
The massive Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Ellabell can be seen taking shape in this photo taken overhead with a drone in October 2024. (Photo courtesy Hyundai Motor Group)
By a 5-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Bryan County to establish the Groundwater Sustainability Program. It will compensate owners of private deep wells if they go dry or lose pressure because of four high-volume wells the two counties will use to supply water to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.
