By a 5-1 vote Tuesday morning, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Bryan County to establish the Groundwater Sustainability Program. It will compensate owners of private deep wells if they go dry or lose pressure because of four high-volume wells the two counties will use to supply water to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.
Bulloch commissioners approve well mitigation program at pivotal time
Commissioner Davis votes ‘no’; BAC leader Sack calls approval a mistake; but outgoing Chairman Thompson says time will tell
