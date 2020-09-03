Bulloch adds 88 COVID cases, sees 22nd death

For the fourth time in less than a week, Bulloch County topped 80 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, and Wednesday also saw the county’s 22nd death.

Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said a 72-year-old man’s death was attributed to COVID-19. There was no report of any other conditions that may have contributed to his death, Wynn said.

With 88 new cases reported Wednesday, Bulloch County now has 2,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Since last Friday, there have been 523 new cases reported in Bulloch.

Prior to Friday, Bulloch had not recorded a single day of more than 80 cases, but the county has had more than 80 new cases in four of the past six days, including its single-day record of 133 cases on Friday.

In his daily report to the public, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 21 patients Monday, five of whom were on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 122 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Bulloch County EMS has transported a total of 103 people with probable COVID-19 and 106 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported Wednesday that there were 41 COVID-19 positive cases within its student and faculty body — public schools only — with 433 quarantined.

Georgia Southern University, which only reports weekly, listed 487 cases, including both university-confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro GS campus this week among its students and faculty. The next report is expected to be released Monday, Sept. 7.

In Georgia, the state reported 2,021 new cases Wednesday. Georgia's total number of confirmed cases is 274,613. The state reported 68 deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 5,795.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 185,266 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 6,117,100 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the New York Times.