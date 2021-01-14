Boro man faces six charges of entering auto

After several months of extra patrols and surveillance in the areas around Donehoo and Granade Streets, Statesboro Police arrested a man Tuesday suspected in a half-dozen entering auto incidents, along with several other charges.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police said that during the past several months, SPD officers and detectives responded to several incidents of theft and entering auto in the area of Donehoo Street.

One of the incidents could have turned much more serious. On Oct. 8, 2020, Akins said a woman caught the thief in the act of stealing a pistol from her vehicle. The suspect grabbed the victim by the wrist and attempted to pull her away. Akins said the victim was able to escape the suspect’s grasp and flee.

Extra patrols and surveillance were set up in the area from October 2020 through the beginning of 2021. After many hours of police work, the efforts paid off on Jan. 9, Akins said.

A resident of East Inman Street reported an entering auto to police late that night. Shortly after, Akins said another resident familiar with the incidents in the area called police with video surveillance from an attempted entering auto a short distance away on Granade St.

Officers flooded the area and were able to locate Lacurtis Powell loitering in the area. Akins said Powell, 41, matched the description provided by the East Inman Street homeowner and the video surveillance from Granade St. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Akins said detectives working the cases from 2020 were able to connect Powell, of Turner St. in Statesboro, to multiple offenses of entering auto and the assault on the woman in October 2020.

Powell is currently charged with six counts of entering auto, one count of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of obstruction and one count of possession of a drug related object.

“These cases were closed successfully due to the partnerships between residents and officers, along with the use of ‘Ring’ doorbell cameras and other video surveillance,” Akins said. “Residents who have video surveillance are encouraged to review that footage when an incident occurs and provide it to law enforcement immediately.

“We hope that Powell’s arrest brings some peace to the residents of the Granade St. area.”

Anyone with information on these cases should contact Det. Katie Reese or Senior Det. Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



