Boro man arrested in Saturday shooting

Based on video surveillance footage and interviews, Statesboro Police detectives arrested a Statesboro man in connection with a shooting over the weekend.

Capt. Jared Akins said Robert Arthur George, of Georgia Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and found to be in possession of a firearm during a search of his residence that is believed to have been used in the Saturday incident at 111 South Apartments on South Main Street.

On Saturday, SPD officers and detectives responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane for shots fired at about 6:15 p.m.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor apartment with a shattered window,” Akins said.

Detectives learned that a 21-year-old man was dropped off at East Georgia Regional Medical Center shortly after reports of the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle. Akins said he was interviewed by detectives, treated and released.

Detectives spent hours processing the scene and accessing the complex’s video surveillance cameras, which are networked into the Fusus system.

In early 2021, the SPD installed a contracted service called Fusus, providing real-time video to police headquarters from a network of participating private camera systems at locations such as apartment complexes and businesses. The archived video has helped police solve some crimes since then, including a homicide in April.

“111 South was the first major apartment complex to share their video surveillance with SPD using Fusus, and it has proven exceptionally useful,” Akins said.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, and individuals provided detectives with several cellphone videos and statements of their observations.

George, 22, was charged with reckless conduct, possession of marijuana/misdemeanor, and possession of a drug-related object. George was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending bond.

Detectives are actively working to identify other involved parties, Akins said. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.