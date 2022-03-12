BOE acts to buy subdivision tract as site for new SEB High School

The Bulloch County Board of Education, by a unanimous 8-0 vote Thursday, contracted to buy about 89 acres, previously proposed as the site of a 109-lot residential subdivision on Brooklet-Denmark Road, as the location for a new Southeast Bulloch High School.
The sale is not final. But in the contract signed by Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson right after the vote, the school district agreed to pay the current owner, Mac’s Landing LLC, $2.35 million for the property immediately south of Southeast Bulloch Middle School, if the deal is completed. Meanwhile, the school district is paying Mac’s Landing LLC $103 a day from March 1 until the deal is final or until the school district terminates the contract, which it can do until the end of a 120-day “due diligence” period.
So, the current owners would get to keep up to $12,360 if the deal falls through.
Before voting, board members met in closed session with Wilson, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Troy Brown and board attorney Marc M. Bruce to discuss the offer. But first they heard, in open session, from a series of seven citizens, including four retired principals, a retired assistant principal, a parent who served on the facilities committee and an iconic former football coach, requesting that the board keep the future Southeast Bulloch High as close as possible to the site of the current school.
The first to speak was Tom Bigwood, who served as principal of Southeast Bulloch High for 20 years, concluding in 2003, before going on to be Candler County’s school superintendent. The last to speak was Fred Shaver, now 87, who came to Southeast Bulloch High School to be its football coach 56 years ago and later served as assistant superintendent. The school’s football field has long been named for him.
“We thank you for the opportunity for us to come here and present our thoughts about where the new school should be located,” Shaver told the board. “You’ve heard a lot of things said about why it should be and where it should be. Let me add one more that is tied closely to a lot of the others: tradition, tradition. You’ve got a lot of tradition there.”
Part of the land in the pending deal abuts the southern edge of the middle school campus, which in turn borders the current high school to its north. The site reaches from Black Creek Church Road to Brooklet-Denmark Road and adjoins a 25-acre tract purchased by the school district in 2019, originally for a middle school sports complex. So the new purchase would give the school system a roughly 114-acre site contiguous with the current campuses.
Five-year plan
In May 2021 the board added the new high school to its five-year facilities plan. With the addition of the new school, the current Southeast Bulloch High School complex will become the new home of Southeast Bulloch Middle School, while the current middle school building will become a new “Southeast Bulloch Upper Elementary School” for fourth- and fifth-graders.
This will leave the Brooklet, Nevils and Stilson elementary schools with just prekindergarten through third grade, freeing up space for more students.
But since the board started looking for a site for the new high school, people in Brooklet and the larger Southeast Bulloch area have voiced two competing concerns. Some object that building a third school in the immediate area of the current middle and high school will exacerbate traffic congestion, especially at the Brannen Pond Road-Rushing Road intersection on Brooklet-Denmark Road, where there is now a four-way stop.
Donna Clifton, who served as principal at different times of SEB Middle and SEB High and is now a BOE candidate in District 4, was another of the speakers for keeping the school near its traditional site. But she specifically acknowledged the traffic problem.
“We’re now into the sixth school year that that four-way crossing’s been there, and no solutions have come forth, which is very disheartening,” she said. “I do want to emphasize, though, that that four-way stop has been a blessing in that it has done its job in reducing accidents.”
The subdivision
Traffic congestion was also one reason a large number of area residents gave for opposing the previously proposed subdivision when a rezoning request went to the county Planning and Zoning Board and then to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners last fall. Despite a Change.org petition expressing opposition from 600-plus people and a 3-2 vote of the Planning and Zoning Board recommending denial, the commissioners in early December unanimously approved the change from Ag-5 agricultural to R-25 residential.
At that time the property remained divided into three tracts, 42.2 acres owned by Barbara Ann Chambers, another 42.2 acres owned by Virginia M. Starling and about five acres (now 4.51 acres in the school board contract) that then belonged to Teresa McElveen. These three owners sold their tracts to Mac’s Landing LLC on Dec. 28, for $527,750, another $527,750 and $60,750, respectively, according to the Bulloch County Board of Tax Assessors database, for an apparent total of $1,116,250.
The school system’s sales contract from Mac’s Landing LLC identifies local real estate broker Jack Conner as a part of the company set to sell the property to the school district.
During the 120-day due diligence period before a proposed July 1 closing, the site will be reviewed by the Georgia Department of Education and possibly other agencies for environmental safety and whether it is suitable for a school, Brown and Wilson said.
Under the terms of the contract, the sale is also contingent on the land appraising for at least $3.35 million, or $1 million more than the purchase price, entitling the seller to treat the difference as a charitable contribution for tax purposes.
At the purchase price of $2.35 million, the school system would be paying about $26,400 an acre for the property. The $2.35 million is available from the current Education Special Purposed Local Option Sales Tax, Brown said. To fund the school’s construction, Brown and Wilson expect to propose a new E-SPLOST referendum to voters this year or next, for the five years beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
State funding is also expected to cover part of the expected cost of more than $50 million.
One Board of Education member, District 4’s April Newkirk, expressed strong reservations about the planned construction of the high school, the location and the overall plan. She has argued that splitting fourth and fifth grades away from the other elementary grades can be detrimental for students. While agreeing with the desire of people who want to keep the school where it is, she has also received calls from parents begging the school board to do something else because of the traffic, and is aware it is a significant issue because she sits in that traffic daily, she said.
“But I believe our kids deserve larger classrooms and smaller class sizes, I believe our kids deserve athletic fields, and so I am going to vote to approve this land acquisition, but it is painful for me to do because we don’t have solutions in place,” she said.
Wilson said he and the school board will work with the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners to explore possible solutions to the road infrastructure and traffic flow problems.
"We heard an outpouring of community support from families and community leaders in the southeast district who want to keep the new high school close to the current SEB complex," Wilson said in a press release Friday. “The board explored options of other locations, but this was the most financially feasible and readily available tract of land to suit our facility needs."
He projects that the school is at least three years from completion.