Election 2022: Board of Education, District 4

Kathy C. Sherrod, who is qualified as a substitute teacher and serves as treasurer of a recently former political organization, said she offers District 4 residents loyalty and honesty if elected to represent them on the Bulloch County Board of Education.

One of her biggest concerns is the level of support the school system and its teachers provide for slower learners, she said.

Both Sherrod and Donna Clifton qualified as challengers to District 4 incumbent board member April Newkirk. Early voting is now underway in the May 24 primaries and nonpartisan general election. School board seats are nonpartisan. If one of these three candidates gets more than 50% of the votes, the race will be won May 24. Otherwise, the two with the most votes will continue to a June 21 runoff.

“Honesty and loyalty to my district and the Board of Education,” Sherrod answered when asked what she offers the district and county. “I wish to serve because I recently became a substitute teacher and I think our children's education is the most important.”

All three candidates were interviewed by means of emailed questions.

Herald: What are your biggest concerns for the Bulloch County Schools, their students (and students’ parents), teachers and staff?

Sherrod: “My biggest concerns are the teachers are not giving the slower kids the help they need. I have been told by one parent that her child is slower at learning than the other kids and she raises her hand and gets help one time, but if she still doesn't understand the teacher moves on and doesn't make sure the child understands the assignment.”

Herald: What changes or improvements would you like to see made in the schools? What would you like to see continued?

Sherrod: “I would like to see the schools go back to pre-pandemic procedures. Instead of the iPads, give the kids back books. “

Herald: How would you balance the interests of taxpayers with the needs of students and school employees?

Sherrod: “I would make sure the taxpayers are getting what they pay school taxes for, making sure the students and staff are equipped with what is needed to continue the education needed for our children.”

Biographical details

A native of Bulloch County, Sherrod lived here until she was 9 and then left for 22 years. But she returned in 2011 and so has now been a Bulloch resident for 11 years as an adult.

She attended public schools in Richmond Hill until 10th grade, and then paid her way through Richmond Hill Christian Academy for the remainder of high school, she said. After high school, she attended Savannah Tech in computing, and attained a certificate.

More recently, Sherrod obtained a training certificate as a substitute teacher through an online course, for potential service in the Bulloch County Schools, and said she passed with 100%.

Sherrod is treasurer of a new organization called Colours Christian Political Party, of which she said Don Brown is the owner and president. Sherrod did not say anything relating this party or its views to the schools, but she confirmed her role in the organization when asked.

“It is a faith-based party, nonpartisan and we welcome everyone who would like to become part of it,” she wrote.

Sherrod, who is not married and has no children, referred to Brown as her boyfriend.

Colours Christian Political Party Co. was registered Dec. 3, 2021, with the Georgia Corporations Division as a nonprofit corporation with a Brooklet address. The filing lists Brown as CEO and Sherrod as CFO and secretary. Brown’s statements about the organization can be found on Twitter.

Sherrod said she sometimes also helps Brown with landscaping jobs and works with another individual in contracting work that involves moving tractors and shoveling. She previously worked in retail, including as a manager.