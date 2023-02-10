Blake Thompson, Julie Cleveland, Bryant Knight named employees of month at EGRMC

Monitor Tech Blake Thompson, Lactation Consultant Julie Cleveland and Pharmacist Bryant Knight were named the October, November and December Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Market Jaime Riggs made the announcements in an email.





Blake Thompson

Thompson has been part of the Critical Care team at the hospital for almost six years.

He was nominated by his colleagues for his “great attitude, dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing quality patient service and his positive attitude while supporting his fellow critical care team members.”

One nomination describe Thompson as, “an outstanding employee who provides a positive impact to our team. He is always willing to help and support his peers. He works hard, going above and beyond our expectations consistently. Blake is well respected by his peers and often serves as a pillar of consistency and information. He takes ownership of the monitor room, often doing more than he is asked to do.”

Another colleague said, “Blake has demonstrated the role of a leader while training myself and other new employees. He performs his duties with dignity, responsiveness, and gives support to anyone who needs an extra hand. Blake is an asset to a great team and assists the team in accomplishing daily tasks set before us. Our department acknowledges his wisdom and is better equipped due to his commitment. Blake has the leadership ability to develop a well educated confident team of coworkers.”

Diana Ray, director of Critical Care, stated, “I greatly appreciate Blake, all of his hard work, long hours and efforts, but most of all I appreciate the work ethic Blake unknowingly exemplifies that pushes each of us to do great work to support each other as well as every patient, every time, always.”





Julie Cleveland

Cleveland has been part of the Women’s Pavilion team at EGRMC for almost five years.

She was nominated by her colleagues for her “positive attitude, tremendous dedication and commitment to providing quality patient service while supporting her fellow Women’s Pavilion team members.”

Marti Carr, clinical director of the Women’s Pavilion, described Cleveland as, “selfless, dedicated, committed, and caring. She goes out of her way to make sure our patients are well taken care of, supported in their efforts to breastfeed, and have confidence to see their hopes fulfilled. She supports the staff by seeing that every new hire gets one-on-one time with her in a special class she offers so they too are able to support our patients in their journey. She even teaches a class/support group once a week for moms who have already delivered. She is constantly recognized by name during leader rounds and in our patient surveys for her exceptional care. Her commitment starts here at EGRMC and reaches far into our community. We are both grateful and proud to call her one of ours.”





Bryant Knight

Knight has been part of the Medical Center’s Pharmacy team for five years.

Bryant was nominated by his colleagues for his “loyalty and dedication, commitment, responsiveness, tremendous sense of ownership and his mission to provide quality patient service while supporting his fellow Pharmacy team members.”

EGRMC’s Director of Pharmacy, Burke Basquin said, “Bryant is a determined Pharmacist and leader in our department. He encourages teamwork through his actions by volunteering to work extra or filling in less desirable shifts when needed. He sacrifices his personal time with little hesitation or complaint so others don't have to. Bryant takes pride in his leadership role over the facility's hazardous drug handling program. He has created and implemented various education resources and training for hospital staff. His efforts continue to keep the hospital compliant with regulations and our staff safe. You can recognize Bryant by his black scrubs and brisk walking pace when delivering STAT medications. He takes pride in providing a quick turn around and quality patient care.”

“Blake, Julie and Bryant are valuable assets to our team," said hospital CEO Stephen Pennington. “Blake, Julie and Bryant have dedicated their time and their energy to EGRMC. They all three model our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”



