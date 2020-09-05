Biopharm statistics symposium focuses on COVID-19 aspects

The 27th Annual Biopharmaceutical Applied Statistics Symposium, or BASS, facilitated by the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University but conducted entirely in virtual format, will focus on statistical aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 9-10.

Karl Peace, Ph.D., also founding benefactor of the JPH College of Public Health and its Karl E. Peace Center for Biostatistics, launched the Biopharmaceutical Applied Statistics Symposium in 1994. In past years it has been held in a number of different cities, such as Orlando, Florida; San Diego, California; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Bethesda, Maryland; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Savannah. This is the first time BASS has been a virtual event.

But the symposium has always been a fundraising source to support graduate work in biostatistics, since Peace established it for that purpose.

“BASS revenues have enabled over 100 students to complete their masters or doctorate degree in biostatistics,” he reports.

He established Karl E. Peace BASS endowments both at Georgia Southern University for biostatistics graduate students in the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, and at the Medical College of Virginia, his Ph.D. alma mater, for students in biostatistics there.

Each of the foundations has in excess of $400,000 to assist future students, he said.

With the timely topic “Statistical Aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” this year’s virtual symposium has lined up more than a dozen presenters, including researchers and statisticians from industry, universities and the Food and Drug Administration.

Michael O’Connell, chief analytics officer at TIBCO Software, will be the keynote presenter, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, speaking on “Modelling the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Peace is also scheduled as a presenter, partnered with Qing Liu, Ph.D., founder of Quantitative & Regulatory Medical Science LLC, to deliver the 1:30 p.m. Wednesday tutorial, “Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Other tutorials Wednesday through Thursday relate to specific aspects of clinical trials and coronavirus countermeasures.

For more information, including the complete program and list of speakers, visit www.bassconference.org. Registration remains open until Wednesday, with fees of $80 for general attendance or $25 for students.