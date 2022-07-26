Benji Johnson named employee of month at EGRMC

Benji Johnson, a physician/clinical informaticist, was named East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s May 2022 Employee of the Month.

Johnson was nominated by several co-workers for his “fantastic attitude, professional appearance, dedication and commitment to providing quality customer service and excellent training to physicians within the Informatics department and throughout the hospital.”

Johnson is described as a ”hard working employee that tackles every problem presented to him with a great attitude. He ensures that all of our physicians have all the tools they need to be productive.

“He entered his role with a positive outlook on how he can improve and impact our facility and workflows. He greets patients and coworkers throughout his day and you always know when he is working by the positive energy he brings to our team meetings. Benji is a valuable asset to our team."

EGRMC CEO Stephen Pennington said: “Benji has dedicated his time and his energy to EGRMC. He makes our hospital a better place each day."

Johnson has worked at EGRMC for 15 years and lives in Statesboro.



