Belk to close through March 30

Belk Department store at the Statesboro Mall will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through at least March 30. The announcement was posted on the belk.com website Tuesday and stated:

“Based on the guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities, all Belk stores will be temporarily closed to customers beginning 6 p.m. March 17 thru March 30. You can continue to shop any time at belk.co and our mobile app.

“We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time. We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure.

“Thank you for being a loyal Belk customer. For more than 130 years the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities have remained top priorities. We’ll continue to monitor this unprecedented situation closely and keep you informed of any changes that would further affect your shopping experience as we navigate this time together.”