‘Behold’ honoring MLK is Friday at Averitt Center

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., theater director Mical Whitaker will present once again “Behold: Here Cometh the Dreamer.”

The slain civil rights leader would have been 92 on Friday.

The moving production will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater inside the Averitt Center.

Tickets are $15, $13 and $8. Call (912) 212-2787 to purchase tickets.

Whitaker has assembled local artists and distinctive local voices to bring to life the words of poets Langston Hughes, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Maya Angelou, and Jill Scot, among others.

The inspirational fusion of music and spoken-word performances and will be performed at the Emma Kelly Theater for the first time since its creation.

The featured speaker is Dr. Stacy Smallwood, an associate professor in the Georgia Southern University Department of Health Policy and Community Health.

The production is sponsored by attorney Francys Johnson of Davis Bozeman Johnson Law.



