Beautification Commission and Tree Board applications due Friday

Friday at noon is the deadline for applications for appointments to the city of Statesboro's Beautification Commission and Tree Board.

The Beautification Commission appointment is for a five-year term, and the Tree Board appointment is for a three-year term. Both boards meet once a month.

To learn more about each of the city's boards and commissions or to apply, visit www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.

Completed applications should be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk by Fax at 912-764-8258 or by email to leah.harden@statesboroga.gov.

Established May 1, 1973, the Statesboro Beautification Commission consists of a chairperson and 10 other members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The commission's goals are to maintain the natural beauty of the city and identify areas of improvement, with specific attention to the existing parks and trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Members serve staggered five-year terms.

The commission currently meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 2:30 p.m.

Established in Jan. 15 1991, the Statesboro Tree Board consists of nine members appointed by the mayor and council. Members generally serve staggered six-year terms. The board’s primary responsibility is to hear requests for variances in the enforcement of the city’s Tree Ordinance.

But the Tree Board also partners with forestry and conservation organizations to plant additional trees and enhance green space around the city. The Statesboro Tree Board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.