BCSO seeking armed robbery suspect

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a Bulloch store at gun point and injured the clerk during the crime.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Bill Black, deputies responded to Buddy’s Truck Stop on Highway 301 South about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Buddy’s is located on 301, about a mile north of the Highway 46 intersection.

“The clerk reported that a black male wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun had entered the store,” Black said in the release. “He pointed the handgun at her and demanded money. He then pushed her into the walk-in freezer, causing her to be injured.”

The man left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Black said a canine unit responded to the scene and checked the area but made no contact with any suspects. The clerk was treated by EMS for her injuries and the scene was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.