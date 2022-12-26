Area man faces multiple child molestation charges

An area man faces multiple charges of child molestation, incest and cruelty to children after an incident at a local motel.

According to Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, officers and detectives responded Dec. 21 to the Red Roof Inn on South Main St. in Statesboro for an alleged molestation which occurred between known parties.

“Subsequent investigation by detectives revealed that the abuse occurred over multiple years and at several locations in Florida and Statesboro,” Akins said. “Detectives were able to link Jason Morris to various offenses over this period of time and took him into custody without incident.”

Morris, who listed the room at the motel as his home address, is charged with two counts of incest, one count of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, and two counts of cruelty to children/first degree. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is 1-866-489-2225.

Akins said anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Capt. Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.