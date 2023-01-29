Area students earn college scholastic honors

Belmont announces fall Dean's List

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Students named to the list included Ava Waters of Statesboro and Virginia Sands of Claxton.









GC&SU students named to academic lists

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President's List for the fall 2022 semester.

Named to the President's List was Riley Roberts of Statesboro.

Local students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester include Kaila Arnett of Sylvania, Daisy Davis of Brooklet, and Jordan Aycock, Samantha Joiner, Zoe Pantin Allie Pressley and Ella Sanders, all of Statesboro.

Students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester included Mayson Crawford and Katherine Hamel of Statesboro, and Carson Nelson of Brooklet.

Jada Coble and Cara Richardson, both of Statesboro, made the Dean's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education.





SNHU announces fall academic standouts

Southern New Hampshire University has named several local students to the fall 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Included were Shelby Bookhoop of Brooklet, and Catherine Gapac, Erica Hillaer and Emily Cole, all of Statesboro.

Named to the Dean's List were Megan Hellberg of Brooklet, Lacey Waters of Claxton and Starkeila Steele of Twin City.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.





Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

New members included Unique Shaw and Zarria Penix, both of Statesboro.





VSU releases names for fall Dean's List

More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University's fall 2022 Dean's List.

Dean's List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Named were Lauryn Burns of Sylvania, Amanda Lee of Statesboro and Shelby Cook of Ellabell.





UNG releases fall President's, Dean's lists

University of North Georgia has recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.

Named were Efren Martinez of Millen and Skyler Griffin of Statesboro.

Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

Dean's List honorees included Emma Godbee of Statesboro.





Cedarville names local student to Dean's Honor List

Aaron Lyons, a Claxton student majoring in Linguistics, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.





Local students named to academic lists at Kennesaw

Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Local students making the list included Brianna Sipp, Clifford Edenfield, Janiah Wooden, John Puglisi and Abigail Nessmith, all of Statesboro; along with Miranda Florence of Sylvania, and Mikayla Haigh of Rocky Ford.

Several local students were also named to th university's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

These students included Kirra Parker of Brooklet, Jerrail Lawrence of Metter, Madison Callaway of Cobbtown, and John Cork, Joyrdan Williams, Serenity Badger and Lydia Campbell, all of Statesboro.



