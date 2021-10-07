Anti-Bullying Day set for Saturday

Jeff Klare founded Anti-Bullying Day in 2018 aiming to bring more attention to a nationwide problem that can affect every community.

The 2021 event is set for Saturday at a new location – the Statesboro Family YMCA location at the intersection of Gentilly Road and Brannen Road. Activities will get underway at 10 a.m.

Klare hopes the fourth annual event can give youngsters some skills to stay away from bullying and the tools to deal with it, if needed.

After holding the first three Anti-Bullings Days at Mill Creek Park, Klare partnered with the YMCA to offer a more central location for people to attend the event and show off what the Y can offer to families, as well.

“They’re going to have a gymnastics team coming up from the Islands Y,” Klare said. “We’re going to have self-defense workshops. We’re going to have dance workshops.”

Klare and his wife, chiropractor Dr. Amy Kitching, own Southern Chiropractic Wellness Center. They started the event to show kids alternatives to bullying, but also let them meet some of the people who can help and remind kids they aren’t alone.

“We just need to show the teachers, first responders, nurses, doctors, whomever...we’re all in this together,” Klare said.

For more information about Saturday’s Anti-Bullying Day events, call (912) 243-9200 or by email at southernchirodc@gmail.com.



