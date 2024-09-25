Annual Attic Sale set for Saturday

The Statesboro Service League’s 51st annual Attic Sale is set for Saturday from 7–11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds.



Members of the Service League have once again collected hundreds of items throughout the year to be sold and used as means for funding charities and various local service projects.

League members suggest getting to the fairgrounds early because people start lining up long before the 7 a.m. opening. Coffee and donuts are available to shake off the morning cobwebs.

Entry to the fairgrounds is $5, which will be donated to the Statesboro chapter of AMBUCS. The AMBUCS group is part of a national service organization that helps people with disabilities become more mobile.

Items featured in the 2024 Attic Sale include furniture, bedding, home accessories, clothing and toys; the one-day market will even include a rowboat and golf cart tires.

In fact, large furniture purchases begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds ahead of Saturday’s Attic Sale.

Proceeds from the event help support the charitable efforts of Safe Haven, Gateway Girls, Kids Closet/Fostering Bulloch and several more area agencies.

The Attic Sale is held each fall and is the only fundraiser for the Service League. All of the proceeds are returned to the community. Since 1973, Statesboro Service League members have volunteered in the community and the League has supported numerous non-profit agencies in Bulloch through the past 51 years.