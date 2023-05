Hundreds of area residents came out to Pittman Park United Methodist Church April 22 in search of some great bargains and to help the church and Altrusa of Statesboro at their annual Rummage Sale inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Pittman Park UMC Bulloch County Missions and Altrusa of Statesboro’s Children’s Literacy Program.

Some of the items available at the sale included:

Books

Furniture

Household items

Tools

China