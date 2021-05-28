Alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ arrested on Clito Road

A Statesboro man faces “Peeping Tom” and three other charges following an incident Wednesday on Clito Road.

Early in the morning, a couple living on Clito Road said they were awakened by a stranger prowling around on their back porch. The homeowner, who was armed, confronted the man and he fled into the woods

Dep. Ken Kelley soon arrived on the scene and was able to track and detain the suspect down in the woods near the complainant’s home. Upon completion of his initial investigation, Dep. Kelley found substantial evidence that the suspect, identified as Deandre Trowel-Mosteller, had been looking into the victims’ bedroom.

Kelley also discovered that Mosteller was on active parole.

Kelley arrested the offender and charged him with Peeping Tom, criminal trespass, prowling and public indecency/misdemeanor.

“I would like to commend Deputy Ken Kelley on his quick actions in locating this criminal before he was able to commit a more serious offense, which may have had tragic consequences,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown. “He also did a professional and thorough investigation at the incident location.”