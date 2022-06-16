Alleged drug dealer captured by SPD

A Statesboro man with 19 active warrants was apprehended Wednesday by officers with the Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team.

Capt. Jared Akins said an anonymous tip helped the Impact Team locate and arrest Quentin Lanier of Gordon Street at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro.

Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a 2021 Impact Team investigation into drug sales on Gordon Street, Akins said.

“In that case, undercover buys of cocaine and marijuana led to the service of a search warrant where drugs and guns were recovered, Akins said. “Lanier actively evaded arrest after that point with the assistance of friends.”

After his arrest, Lanier, 32, was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial action.

He is charged with trafficking cocaine, five counts of sale of cocaine, four counts of sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, four counts of unlawful use of communications facilities, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property/felony and possession/use of a drug related object.

Anyone with information on drug activity in the City of Statesboro may contact the Impact Team at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.